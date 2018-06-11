Team Sonic Racing Gets E3 2018 Trailer - News

SEGA has released the E3 2018 trailer for Team Sonic Racing.

Here is an overview of the game:

Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing with nostalgic characters and environments from across the Sonic Universe. Play solo or with up to 12 drivers online as Sonic, Shadow, Tails and other beloved characters in thrilling single and multiplayer game modes, including Grand Prix, Time Trial, Team Adventure. Throughout the race, players will be able to utilize various team mechanics including Item Transfer, Slingshot, Skim Boost and more to assist your teammates throughout the race to secure your spot atop the podium while having the option to customize their vehicle to suite their racing style.

