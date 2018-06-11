Pode Launches June 21 on Switch - News

Developer Henchman & Goon announced the cooperative puzzle exploration game, Pode, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 21.

Here is an overview of the game:

Pode is the story of a little rock helping a fallen star find its way home.

As they travel through the insides of a mysterious and magical mountain, Bulder and Glo breathe life into an ancient sleeping world and explore the ruins of a long lost civilization with their unique talents and abilities. Only by helping each other can these unlikely adventure companions solve the ancient puzzles that open the secret passageways up the caverns of Mount Fjellheim.

Pode is a co-op puzzle exploration game built around the themes of friendship and cooperation, with a strong emphasis on positive actions, relaxing atmosphere and beautiful art inspired by Norwegian culture.

Key Features:

Exploration. Discover a beautiful and ancient cave system and uncover its secrets to reach the goal.

Puzzles. Solve puzzles, riddles and mysteries. Combine the two character’s special abilities to overcome obstacles.

Co-op or single player. Share the experience with a friend, or enjoy playing it by yourself.

Unique art style. Enjoy a world inspired by Norwegian art and nature.

