Ikaruga Coming to PS4 on June 29

Developer Treasure announced Ikaruga will launch on the PlayStation 4 on June 29 for $9.99 / 980 yen.

Here is an overview of the game:

Ikaruga is a vertical shoot ’em up that features an unique polarity-switching gameplay. Switch the ship’s polarity and “get hit and absorb” enemy bullets! Achieve High Score with the chain bonus!

Key Features:

The player ship, all enemies and bullets are black or white. Player’s polarity can be switched at will.

Your ship can absorb enemy bullets of the same polarity. Filled energy goes to fire powerful homing lasers! (Release Power.)

Defeat three enemies in a row of the same polarity and get the chain bonus! Building up high scores feels like a puzzle game?

Spectacular 3D graphics. Fast and smooth game play.

Two-player game (Local) and Double Play modes: You can play a two-player game with one controller.

Five levels. Tactical level design and boss battles.

Three difficulty levels: Easy, Normal, Hard. Change your tactics depending on the difficulty.

Two game modes: Arcade, Prototype (not hidden).

Replay data save is available. You can also download them from the Leaderboards.

Vertical screen mode support. You can also play the game like a side-scrolling shooter by rotating only the game screen.

Xbox 360 controller, keyboard and mouse support.

