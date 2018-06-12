Limited Run Games Switch Announcements - Golf Story, Oceanhorn, Yooka-Laylee, & More - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 2 hours ago / 213 Views
During its E3 press conference Limited Run Games announced that a variety of titles will be getting physical prints on Nintendo Switch, as well as a number of ports that were previously unannounced such as Cosmic Star Heroine and Dust: An Elysian Tail. Check the full list of announcements below.
- Cosmic Star Heroine coming to Switch in August, physical print announced but not dated.
- Dust: An Elysian Tail coming to Switch and receiving a physical print, date to be announced.
- Golf Story coming September 2018.
- Layers of Fear coming September 2018.
- Night Trap available July 6th.
- Oceanhorn available now on its website.
- Thumper available July 20th 2018.
- Yooka-Laylee available August 2018.
