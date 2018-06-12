Cosmic Star Heroine & Dust: An Elysian Tail Announced for Switch - News

/ 149 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

At Limited Run Games' E3 2018 press conference, the company announced it's working with Zeboyd Games to port Cosmic Star Heroine to the Nintendo Switch, as well bringing a physical version of Dust: An Elysian Tail from Humble Hearts to its online store.

Cosmic Star Heroine will be available digitally in August with the physical release date still to be announced. Dust: An Elysian Tail was not given a date for either the digital or physical versions.

More Articles