Limited Run Games PS4 Announcements - Double Switch, Observer, Thumper, & More

In addition to its upcoming range of Vita games, Limited Run Games also revealed a number of PS4 titles that will be receiving physical prints in the coming months, spearheaded by the announcement of Double Switch (the classic SEGA CD game) for Sony's machine. Check the full list below.

- Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition revealed and receiving physical print, date to be announced.

- Exile's End coming summer 2018.

- Iconoclasts physical coming Q3 2018.

- Layers of Fear coming September 2018.

- Observer coming July 2018.

- Phantom Breaker Battlegrounds Overdrive coming summer 2018.

- Salt & Sanctuary releasing August 24th 2018.

- Spelunky receiving a physical print, date to be announced.

- Thumper available July 20th 2018.

