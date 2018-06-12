Limited Run Games PSV Announcements - Phantom Breaker, Senran Kagura, Spelunky, & More - News

/ 157 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Limited Run Games has announced that a spree of Vita games will be getting physical prints between now and production of carts ending in 2019, in addition to a localization of the acclaimed visual novel The House in Fata Morgana. Read the full summary below.

- 2064: Read Only Memories & VA-11 HALL-A physical versions releasing on June 29th 2018 (a combined limited edition will also be available - see image above).

- Exile's End coming summer 2018.

- Iconoclasts physical edition coming Q3 2018.

- Phantom Breaker Battlegrounds Overdrive coming summer 2018.

- Salt & Sanctuary releasing August 24th 2018.

- Senran Kagura: Bon Appetit coming summer 2018, includes all of the DLC on the cart, entitled "full course edition".

- Spelunky receiving a physical print, date to be announced.

More Articles