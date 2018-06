The House in Fata Morgana Coming to PS4 & Vita, Q1 2019 - News

Limited Run Games announced during its 2018 E3 conference that it will be localizing Novectacle's visual novel The House in Fata Morgana for PS4 & Vita.

The game is due to release in Q1 2019, presumably with physical copies through the company's website.

