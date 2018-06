Square Enix Reveals Babylon's Fall, a Collaboration With PlatinumGames - News

At the company's E3 showcase earlier today, Square Enix revealed a brand new project being developed in partnership with PlatinumGames Inc., titled Babylon's Fall. An announcement trailer teases a first look at the lore and action:

Babylon's Fall will release on PlayStation 4 and Steam in 2019.

