The Elder Scrolls VI Announced

Bethesda Softworks during its E3 2018 showcase announced The Elder Scrolls VI.
View the announcement trailer below:
"Currently in pre-production at Bethesda Game Studios, the acclaimed developers of Skyrim and Fallout 4. The highly-anticipated next chapter in the iconic The Elder Scrolls series."
7 years since Skyrim and YES 6 is still just in pre-production, FFS Bethesda... XD
Lame trailer like starfield
I wouldn't even call those trailers.
"Coming right after Skyrim gets ported to Android, Iphone, and eventually your Smart-toaster."
So if i remember correctly.. TES 6 is coming AFTER Starfield. It was said Starfield will be on 'next gen'.... Sigh. Who knows what this could mean. Was it a slip up of words and he meant this gen? or will the next PlayStation come out sooner than we think? How long do we have to wait for TES 6? I want to play TES 6 asap after waiting 7 years, but at the same time i don't want them to rush it. As much as i like Fallout, i'm kinda bugged that 76 seems higher on their priority list than TES 6. It's not been that long since we got Fallout 4, and 76 is going to be 4x bigger? I don't have a problem with 76, i just wish they would've swapped the release schedule and focus on TES 6 at the forefront. Swapping the release schedule would've also given fans a breather between 4 and 76, so that when 76 eventually gets released, fans will be craving Fallout.
Well... to be fair, no one asked for an online Fallout that spits on everything the series is aswell. It's just what they felt like doing. Basically, having the monies from Skyrim, they entered a state where they can do whatever they feel like. What they felt like was doing all sorts of crazy experiments. This is the latest. In the meanwhile they alienated the fans and have only now realised it with the backlash.
I would hope that it was a slip of the tongue and by next gen he meant current gen. but likely not.
They didn't even announce the region... after 7 fuking years!
This is only ever so slightly better than the bullshit Nintendo pulled with Prime 4 last year.
Okay... so when though? Fallout 4 got announced and came out 6 months later.
