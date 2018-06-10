The Elder Scrolls VI Announced - News

Bethesda Softworks during its E3 2018 showcase announced The Elder Scrolls VI.

View the announcement trailer below:

"Currently in pre-production at Bethesda Game Studios, the acclaimed developers of Skyrim and Fallout 4. The highly-anticipated next chapter in the iconic The Elder Scrolls series."

