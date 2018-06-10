Doom: Eternal Announced - News

posted 6 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks announced Doom: Eternal during its E3 2018 showcase.

View the E3 2018 teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview:

Announcing DOOM Eternal, the direct sequel to the award-winning and best-selling DOOM (2016). Developed by id Software, DOOM Eternal brings the ultimate combination of speed and power with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.



As the DOOM Slayer, return to take your vengeance against the forces of Hell. Set to an all-new pulse pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, fight across dimensions as you slay new and classic demons with powerful new weapons and abilities.

Witness the worldwide unveiling of DOOM Eternal gameplay at QuakeCon 2018 in Dallas, Texas on August 10th! The reveal will be live for attendees and livestreamed for everyone.

