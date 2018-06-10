Rage 2 Launches Spring 2019 - News

Bethesda announced Rage 2 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in spring 2019.

RAGE 2 kicked off the 2018 Bethesda BE3 Showcase with a brand-new, high-action gameplay feature to show off even more of the wild wasteland.



Launching in 2019, RAGE 2 combines id Software’s shooter pedigree and Avalanche Studios’ open world prowess to offer players the best of both worlds. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland, you’ll traverse diverse landscapes using an array of powerful weapons and unique Nanotrite abilities to defeat ferocious factions, massive mutants, and the oppressive rule of The Authority.



AND JUST ANNOUNCED… the RAGE 2 Collector’s Edition! The special CE includes the mountable head of Ruckus the Crusher. Voiced by singer-songwriter Andrew W.K., the loveable half-dead mutant will live on your wall, singing songs and telling tales of his life on the wasteland – you know, before his head was cut off. Visit RAGE.com now to pre-order!

