Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, E3 2018 Trailer

CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
View the latest trailer below:
More information will be released during E3 2018 this week.
I really like what i saw and i cant wait for some proper gameplay.
Superb trailer, but need to see some gameplay.
Finally. Look forward to it.
Waited so long for this day. Now, a bit longer for proper gameplay. Then, release next year?
People fail to realise the title is just Cyberpunk. 2077 is the year its releasing. I can't believe after all these years there is still no gameplay. Why did they announce it so early?
Agreed. Cyberpunk and Death Stranding should be surprises of E3 2018. Instead, they are starting to look like vaporware. And, had some less trustworthy studios been involved with them, that's what we'd be calling them right about now.
