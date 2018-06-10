Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, E3 2018 Trailer - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the latest trailer below:

More information will be released during E3 2018 this week.

