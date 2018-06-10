Gears 5 Announced for Xbox One, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 611 Views
Microsoft has announced Gears 5 for the Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.
View the cinematic announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
In Gears 5 as Kait, journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world ever created. Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op and experience every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second. Coming in 2019.
Gears of War 5 - The Social Justice Wars.
Yeah, cousin and I laughed about this. Knew this would be the reception. People say “We don't care if there are minority characters just create new characters and not change white characters to minorities. But in the end it'll always be a bother if the hero isn't a straight white male.
It's only a bother if it's artificial. That's the thing people aren't realizing here. By USING female characters to appease SJW and/or attract female players to make more money, they are actually insulting women even more than by not including them at all. It's disingenuous and patronizing to the female race to be used as a pawn like that. It's also insulting to those of us with brains enough to see through the BS.
So how should female characters be used to not offend you? Or offend them? Please explain?
They should be used in the same way they're used in real life warfare. As support. Cortana was a great way to use a woman in Halo 1-3. She was strong, powerful, intelligent and helped make those games great.
But, since this is fantasy and not based on what the actual US army does (no women on the front lines, no drafting them to war etc.) game studios can get away with exploiting them to further their PR efforts which... is sexist and disgusting.
This does feel forced, regardless of what these down votes says. The Gears franchise has always been a testosterone filled bromance shooter, and to move it in this direction? If you can pick lead characters, that would be different though.
I take it none of you played Gears 4. With what was shown at the end of the game, it actually make sure a great deal of sense to have Kait as the main character.
Have you actually played and finished Gears 4? Because from the sounds of it you haven't. As SecondWar just mentioned, it makes aloy of sense to use Kait as the main focus point.
So what you want is realism in a shooter where a male character can dispatch an entire alien army singlehandedly? How come you guys who want women to be used in a “realistic” manner are never upset when the male main is an unstoppable, flawless, killing machine? I guess only some of us should get the luxury of playing our fantasy.
Also, it's very hilarious to see you argue sexism in this when the very sight of a female main character has set you off. Then again, I guess I took the bait so I'm just as guilty.
