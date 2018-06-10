Gears 5 Announced for Xbox One, PC - News

Microsoft has announced Gears 5 for the Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

View the cinematic announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Gears 5 as Kait, journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world ever created. Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op and experience every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second. Coming in 2019.

