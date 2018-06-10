Dying Light 2 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Techland announced Dying Light 2 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC at E3 2018.

View the E3 2018 trailer below:

"We are very close to our community, and we’ve clearly heard their requests for the new game," said Pawel Marchewka, the CEO of Techland. "I know we kept them waiting, so I’m more than excited to finally announce: Dying Light 2 is coming.

"Dying Light 2 will be a truly bold sequel, combining the much loved Dying Light DNA with completely new ways to play. For the first time in the franchise, players will have the power to decide the fate of a decaying metropolis with their own choices and actions. Across the story, the melee combat, the parkour movement, and other aspects of the game, we’re giving players a completely new level of freedom."

