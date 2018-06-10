The Division 2 Release Date Revealed - News

/ 147 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft announced The Division 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 15, 2019.

View the E3 2018 trailer below:





View the E3 2018 gameplay trailer below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles