Microsoft Establishes New Studio The Initiative - News

Microsoft announced it has opened a new studio The Initiative, led by former Crystal Dynamics head Darrell Gallagher.

Read a message from Gallagher:

This morning during the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing we announced the formation of The Initiative, a new first-party game studio based in Santa Monica, California. I’m thrilled to join the Microsoft Studios family as it is clear to me that the gaming team at Microsoft shares my passion for storytelling, world-building and creative exploration. There are big plans in store for fans and we are already hard at work.

The foundation we have in place for The Initiative is unique in many ways. We’ve been given the freedom to explore, try new things and operate like an independent studio, with the backing from one of the biggest companies in the world to do something bold and different. The industry is headed in an exciting direction, and we see an opportunity to create amazing new game experiences of the future.

Our immediate focus is expanding our team to bring that vision to life, and we are incredibly excited for what the future holds for The Initiative.

