Forza Horizon 4 Announced for Xbox One, PC

Microsoft and Playground Games announced at E3 2018 Forza Horizon 4 for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. It will launch on October 2.

View a trailer for the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

For the first time in the racing and driving genre, experience dynamic seasons in a shared open-world. Explore beautiful scenery, collect over 450 cars, and become a Horizon Superstar in historic Britain.

Pre-order the Ultimate Edition and get 4-day early access, two expansion packs, Car Pass, VIP Membership, and more!

