Sea of Thieves Gets E3 2018 Trailer - News

/ 155 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft and Rare released a new trailer for Sea of Thieves during Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sea of Thieves‘ world continues to evolve in the wake of The Hungering Deep. Over the next few months, Cursed Sails and Forsaken Shores will deliver new features, declare new challenges and demonstrate new threats. At E3 2018, we ask what details the Order of Souls can sift from the latest omens…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles