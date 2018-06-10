NieR: Automata Coming to Xbox One on June 26 - News

Square Enix announced NieR: Automata is coming to the Xbox One on June 26.

Here is an overview of the game:

In the first of many exciting E3 announcements, we’re excited to announce that the critically acclaimed NieR: Automata is finally coming to the Xbox Store as the NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition on June 26, 2018.

Players will be able to enjoy the notable action-packed battles, beautiful open-world, wonderfully crafted story, and elements of classic Square Enix action-RPG, and explore the iconic futuristic dystopian setting of NieR:Automata.

The NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition is available for pre-order now for $49.99 and will include the following DLC:

Base NieR: Automata game ($59.99 value)

The 3C3C1D119440927 expansion DLC ($13.99 value)

Grimoire Weiss Pod

Retro Red Pod Skin

Retro Grey Pod Skin

Cardboard Pod Skin

The Machine Lifeform Mask Accessory

