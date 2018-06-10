The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Square Enix and Dontnod Entertainment have announced The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on June 26.

Here is an overview of the game:

In The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, you play as Chris, an ordinary 10-year old boy who dreams of being a superhero. Chris has a big imagination that will take him on all sorts of adventures, but on this particular Saturday something truly extraordinary will happen to him…

This stand-alone adventure that will also give you a glimpse into what the brand-new story and characters of Life is Strange 2 will be… but only if you’re clever enough to piece the clues together!

