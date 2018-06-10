Anthem Release Date Revealed - News

BioWare announced Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.

View the cinematic trailer below:

The game will be available in two editions:

Standard Edition with Pre-Order Bonus ($59.99)

Be among the first to venture beyond Fort Tarsis with VIP access to pre-launch demos when you pre-order the Standard Edition.

Pre-Order Bonus: Legion of Dawn Legendary Ranger Armor Pack and Weapon

Pre-Order Bonus: VIP Access to Pre-Launch Demos

Pre-Order Bonus: Founders Player Banner

Legion of Dawn Edition with Pre-Order Bonus ($79.99)

Pre-order the Legion of Dawn Edition to gain VIP access to pre-launch demos. Legion of Dawn Edition includes four Legendary Armor Packs, a Legendary weapon, and more.

Legendary Ranger Armor Pack

Legendary Colossus Armor Pack

Legendary Storm Armor Pack

Legendary Interceptor Armor Pack

Ranger Javelin Gear Attachment

Anthem Digital Soundtrack

Pre-Order Bonus: VIP Access to Pre-Launch Demos

Pre-Order Bonus: Founders Player Banner

