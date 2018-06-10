Sea of Solitude Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC in Early 2019 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Jo-Mei Games announced Sea of Solitude will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

When humans get too lonely, they turn into monsters. That’s what happened to Kay. But she’s not alone – this ocean is full of creatures just like her. Finding them may be the key to changing her back.

Sea of Solitude is an upcoming third-person exploration game from Jo-Mei Games. Join Kay as she navigates the waters of heartache, empathy, and hope.

