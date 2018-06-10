EA Announces Origin Access Premier Announced - News

Electronics Arts has announced Origin Access Premier. It is a premium subscription tier for Origin Access. It will be available starting this summer for $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

View the Origin Access Premier Trailer below:

Users with Origin Access Premier will have full access to new EA games released on Windows PC. This includes Anthem, Battlefield V, FIFA 19, and Madden NFL 19.

