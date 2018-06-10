Command & Conquer Rivals Announced for Mobile - News

/ 663 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

EA has announced that Command & Conquer, the legendary RTS series from Westwood Studios, is being revived - just not quite how the fanbase may have wanted.

Command & Conquer Rivals is a new entry that will be releasing on iOS and Android. It sees the return of the GDI and Nod factions and includes all the basics the series had been known for, although further details were not provided beyond a stage demo. You can watch the gameplay trailer here.

More Articles