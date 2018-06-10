Command & Conquer Rivals Announced for Mobile - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 13 hours ago / 663 Views
EA has announced that Command & Conquer, the legendary RTS series from Westwood Studios, is being revived - just not quite how the fanbase may have wanted.
Command & Conquer Rivals is a new entry that will be releasing on iOS and Android. It sees the return of the GDI and Nod factions and includes all the basics the series had been known for, although further details were not provided beyond a stage demo. You can watch the gameplay trailer here.
EA continuing to ruin this great franchise.
You look different in this new game, almost like they didnt bother putting in any effort into the Kane.. just looks like a generic bald guy in Rivals.
According to the story of C&C4 (ugh, that ending), Kane shouldn't even be on Earth anymore. They just put it in for nostalgia's sake.
Maybe if we are lucky, this will disappear like the Bioware command & conquer game that disappeared after it was announced a few years ago.
Eh. I don't think anyone really asked for this.
Light on the news the last few days but you pick up on this? Where's Truck?
Who dedicates presentation time at E3 to a fucking mobile game? EA is so lost.
Bethesda...they fucked it all with their sneaky success of Falliut shelter and everyone cheered. Now every company and their mother will do instant mobile release from the conference live.
I actually went in with a slight hope that EA would announce Red Alert 4. Dammit.
Four full seconds of in-game footage.
At e3 they showed a full 1 v 1 game on stage, was probably best you just see 4 seconds of footage here.
I can already see it: buy Tiberium crates to beat the level! Kane approves!
Kane disapproves.
Damn has to be on Mobile, i would like a Steam release.
You probably wouldn't, considering this has been designed as a mobile game. I'm assuming you would like a game designed for PC instead.
- +2
Yeah a full feldged CnC game would be amazing.. unfortunately EA gives us this..
- +2
