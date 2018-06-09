Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order in Development at Respawn Entertainment, Due Holiday 2019 - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 4 hours ago / 597 Views
The long-hinted Star Wars game by Titanfall creator Respawn Entertainment had its title revealed at EA's E3 press conference. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will be set between Episode III and Episode IV and follows a dark period where Jedi are being hunted.
Further details were not provided, although it was revealed that the game will be launching in 2019.
The website is now available, although this currently only provides a subscription to the newsletter.
About the most limp wristed way they could have announced that. Not even a title card? At least we won't have to wait forever for proper footage like other big EA titles.
The only announcement of note in that entire presentation.
For me this was the only exciting thing at EA's E3 2018 conference. And they didn't even show anything from the game. I hope this will be a worthy spiritual successor to the Jedi Knight series.
I don't know how similar it will be to Jedi Knight. Jedi Knight was FPS for starters, Jedi: Fallen Order is 3rd person supposedly. Jedi Knight had gun, lightsaber, and force options, all we know about Jedi: Fallen Order so far is that you play as a Jedi, so it might be lightsaber and force powers only. The director of Jedi: Fallen Order, Stig Asmussen, was the director of God of War 3 and comes from a hack & slash background. Seems more like a successor to the Force Unleashed series than the Jedi Knight series from what we've heard so far.
Well, Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy were great in 3rd person.
This game is definitely promising. It's being directed by Stig Asmussen, the director of God of War 3. He knows how to make a good action game.
Stig also fucked up at Sony Santa Monica and cost Sony 100 million dollars on a new IP that got cancelled because it looked horrible. I would say Stig is 1 and 1 for success/failures thus far. I wouldn't get too excited just yet.
I've heard other say that new IP that got cancelled looked good, and that they were sad that Sony cancelled it. I haven't seen anything about it, so I can't say.
100 million-dollar project!? How does that cost balloon up so high!?
It can go up fast if you're not careful. MS spent I believe $76m on Fable Legends before it was cancelled.
Well this sounds promising. I really hope it delivers on it.
Sounds promising...but so did Battlefront 2
