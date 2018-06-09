Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order in Development at Respawn Entertainment, Due Holiday 2019 - News

/ 597 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The long-hinted Star Wars game by Titanfall creator Respawn Entertainment had its title revealed at EA's E3 press conference. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will be set between Episode III and Episode IV and follows a dark period where Jedi are being hunted.

Further details were not provided, although it was revealed that the game will be launching in 2019.

The website is now available, although this currently only provides a subscription to the newsletter.

More Articles