Unravel Two Revealed for PS4, XO & PC - Available Today

At its E3 press conference, EA announced that Unravel Two - a sequel to the much-loved 2016 puzzle-platformer Unravel - was coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC. Best of all, EA revealed it will be available to download today.
Unravel Two introduces co-op mechanics with the second player controlling a blue version of Yarny.
Best part of EA's conference.
Agreed. Unravel is among my favorite non-AAA games of the last couple years. I'll be picking this up tonight.
