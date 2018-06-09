Unravel Two Revealed for PS4, XO & PC - Available Today - News

At its E3 press conference, EA announced that Unravel Two - a sequel to the much-loved 2016 puzzle-platformer Unravel - was coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC. Best of all, EA revealed it will be available to download today.

Unravel Two introduces co-op mechanics with the second player controlling a blue version of Yarny.

