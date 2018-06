RPG Maker MV Listed for PS4 & Switch on Amazon Mexico - News

Amazon Mexico has listed RPG Maker MV for PS4 and Switch, suggesting a localization announcement is incoming. The publisher is NIS America, which previously worked on RPG Maker FES for the 3DS.

As the name suggests, the game allows you to make your own RPGs using pre-set tools and upload them online to share with others.

