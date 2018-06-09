Dead or Alive 6 Announced for PS4, XO & PC - News

/ 376 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Seemingly out of nowhere, Koei-Tecmo and Team Ninja have revealed the first trailer for Dead or Alive 6, the latest in their long-running series of fighting games. The title is due to land on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 'early 2019'.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

More Articles