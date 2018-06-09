Dead or Alive 6 Announced for PS4, XO & PC - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 6 hours ago / 376 Views
Seemingly out of nowhere, Koei-Tecmo and Team Ninja have revealed the first trailer for Dead or Alive 6, the latest in their long-running series of fighting games. The title is due to land on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 'early 2019'.
Check out the reveal trailer below:
And, as nearly usual, the Switch gets nothing but the basic ports and the B-class third party support. It's sad to see how many Devs never really banked on Nintendo or intented to support the system. They have now missed the crazy launch and they probably feel it is too late to commit to the system. It risks becoming a new Wii unless Nintendo convince me otherwise during E3. But I have a feeling that the third party support ship has already sailed for Nintendo.
This IS one of the two games games that Koei Tecmo haven't put on Switch since day one. The other was Dynasty Warriors 9. Every other release has come to switch. I understand not bringing Dynasty Warriors 9 as that was an awful game but... oh god no. Does that mean this is going to be trash as well? :(
1 Comments