Nine Parchments Gets Astral Challenges Update

Frozenbyte announced today the arrival of a free content update for its twin-stick spell-casting game Nine Parchments called "Astral Challenges."

Highlights of the update include:

Six new Arena levels that will challenge even the most battle-hardened wizard veterans. The arenas are designed for characters who are at least level 40, so better get ready for a rough ride. Simply put… you will die.

A new unlockable character, Selius, waiting to be discovered in the new arena levels, and along with him you’ll discover new hats, staves and spells.

The new Quick Chat feature will make talking to your classmates as easy as pressing a button, so get ready to yell at your friends.

The update is available today for free for all users on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Steam, Humble Store, and GOG. To celebrate the special occasion, Nine Parchments will be on -50% sale on Nintendo Switch eShop, and PC stores. The Xbox One version is unfortunately slightly delayed and will be released at a later date, yet to be announced.

