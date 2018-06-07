Avalanche Studios Reveals New IP - Generation Zero - for PS4, XO & PC - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 2 hours ago / 320 Views
Avalanche Studios, the developer of Just Cause and Mad Max has revealed a new IP, called Generation Zero, ahead of E3 2018. The title will be self-published in 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
You can view the announcement trailer below:
The game's official website highlights that it is an open-world survival game set in a re-imagining of 1980s Sweden, featuring seamless 4-player multiplayer and strategic stealth-based gameplay.
looks too generic.
Meh.
The title reminds me of an old fan-made Pokemon game
80's music, set int he 80's and has robots, while also being co-op based and not BR/PVP. Sign me up.
UGH I like Avalanche Studios but is a massive step back for them, this looks bland AF. Looking forward to Rage 2 though.
