Avalanche Studios Reveals New IP - Generation Zero - for PS4, XO & PC

Avalanche Studios, the developer of Just Cause and Mad Max has revealed a new IP, called Generation Zero, ahead of E3 2018. The title will be self-published in 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

You can view the announcement trailer below:

The game's official website highlights that it is an open-world survival game set in a re-imagining of 1980s Sweden, featuring seamless 4-player multiplayer and strategic stealth-based gameplay.

