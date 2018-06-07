Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight & Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight Coming West in 2019 - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Atlus today confirmed that the teased titles from yesterday were Persona Dancing related. The duo of rhythm games have been retitled Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight and both will land on PS4 and Vita in 2019.

You can view the announcement trailers below:

The company also provided details of both releases:

In Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad (SEES) and the Phantom Thieves are each whisked away to a secret room, known only as Club Velvet. Upon awakening, each group finds themselves face-to-face with enigmatic Velvet Room residents and are forced to perform at a mysterious dance party, unaware of what lies ahead of them.

Key Features

Memorable Soundtrack – Return to the worlds of Persona 3 and Persona 5 and relive cherished memories with the games’ most memorable songs by Shoji Meguro, composed by Ryota Kozuka, as well as all-new remixes by ATOLS, Lotus Juice, ☆Taku Takahashi (m-flo / block.fm), Jazztronik, and more! Unlock a total of 25 fan-favorite tracks in each game.

– Return to the worlds of Persona 3 and Persona 5 and relive cherished memories with the games’ most memorable songs by Shoji Meguro, composed by Ryota Kozuka, as well as all-new remixes by ATOLS, Lotus Juice, ☆Taku Takahashi (m-flo / block.fm), Jazztronik, and more! Unlock a total of 25 fan-favorite tracks in each game. Dancing! – Choose from several difficulty levels and dance alongside the members of SEES and the legendary Phantom Thieves in a customizable rhythm game experience. Characters can tear up the dance floor with a partner by performing well during a song and entering “Fever” mode; try out some of your favorite character combinations!

– Choose from several difficulty levels and dance alongside the members of SEES and the legendary Phantom Thieves in a customizable rhythm game experience. Characters can tear up the dance floor with a partner by performing well during a song and entering “Fever” mode; try out some of your favorite character combinations! English and Japanese Voiceovers – Choose to listen to your favorite characters’ voices in either English or Japanese with dual audio options! English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles are also available.

– Choose to listen to your favorite characters’ voices in either English or Japanese with dual audio options! English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles are also available. Social – In “Social,” players can connect with their favorite characters and deepen their social bonds through conversations and mini-events. Fulfill character-specific conditions to unlock special events and unlock new items.

– In “Social,” players can connect with their favorite characters and deepen their social bonds through conversations and mini-events. Fulfill character-specific conditions to unlock special events and unlock new items. Collect Costumes – Collect and equip a variety of costumes and accessories to create an even flashier dance experience.

More Articles