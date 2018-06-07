SEGA & Atlus Announces E3 2018 Line-up; Persona Dancing Localization Seemingly Leaked - News

SEGA & Atlus has announced its line-up for E3 2018 and it includes two new Atlus titles, which will be revealed on June 7th. Gematsu did some digging and uncovered a restricted domain on Atlus' website that seems to hint that the announcements are Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night.

Other games on show include a number of previously-confirmed titles:

Shining Resonance Refrain (PS4/NS/XB1/PC) - With a favorite playable demo on the show floor is Shining Resonance Refrain, which marks the return of the Shining series to the West after a decade. This demo will also be available for everyone at home by the time doors open! The western release of the original Shining Resonance, previously a Japanese exclusive, Shining Resonance Refrain is an action RPG with characters designed by the legendary Tony Taka, including all DLCs and a brand new “Refrain Mode,” unlocking more characters than ever before.

Team Sonic Racing (PS4/NS/XB1/PC) - The Blue Blur is speeding into E3 with never-before-seen content from the recently announced multiplayer racing experience, Team Sonic Racing. Created in partnership with the award-winning studio Sumo Digital, Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing with nostalgic characters and environments from across the Sonic Universe. E3 attendees will be among the first to jump in the driver’s seat and play as Sonic, Shadow, Tails and other fan favorite characters in exhilarating single and multiplayer game modes. And don’t forget to check out the super-chic, limited-edition PUMA X SEGA RS-0 Sonic and Dr. Eggman shoe collaboration which will be on display throughout the show!

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) - Take a first look at Total War: Three Kingdoms, the next major historical title in the Total War strategy series, in a series of gameplay presentations hosted by Creative Assembly throughout the show. Inspired by the beauty and artistic style of ancient China, Total War: Three Kingdoms breathes life into the heroes of this fascinating period as they struggle to unite China under a single banner.



Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4/NS/XB1) - On to the line-up then with watercolor-style tactical/strategy game Valkyria Chronicles 4. Come by the booth and follow Squad E of the Federation in their fight against the Empire! They’ll ultimately face bone-chilling blizzards, waves of imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria – featuring larger maps than ever before – and E3 attendees will be able to experience the opening stage of the game.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PS4) - It’s been a full year since Kazuma Kiryu took his leave from the world of the Yakuza during the events of Yakuza: Kiwami, but he returns in top form with Yakuza: Kiwami 2 as Sega proudly presents one of the most beloved storylines in the franchise’s history, remade in full HD in the Dragon Engine for PlayStation 4. Featuring the return of mini games like Cabaret, a revamped clan creator and the original arcade release of Virtual-On, Kazuma Kiryu will have plenty of leisure activities when he isn’t taking on his fierce rival, the Dragon of Kansai, Ryuji Goda.

The company also confirmed that new footage of Catherine: Full Body will be shown.

