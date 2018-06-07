XSEED Games Announces E3 2018 Line-up Including Freedom Planet for Switch - News

XSEED Games has officially confirmed its E3 2018 line-up today and it includes one new surprise - Freedom Planet, the Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired indie platformer by GalaxyTrail, which will be coming to Nintendo Switch this fall digitally via the eShop.

In addition to Freedom Planet, the company re-confirmed that a number of its other games will be playable at the show:

Fate/Extella Link (PS4/Vita) - previously announced in April, will be playable on PS4 at E3 and will be coming west winter 2018 (physical and digital for PS4, digital-only for Vita).

Gal Metal (NS) - previously announced in May, will be coming west in Fall 2018 both digitally and at retail.

Gungrave VR (PSVR) - previously announced in May, will be coming west in Fall 2018 both digitally and at retail.

Sakuna: Of Rice & Ruin (PS4/PC) - previously announced in June last year, will be playable on PS4 although a release window was not given.

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal (PS4/PC) - previously announced in April, will be playable on PS4 and will be coming west in Fall 2018 (physical and digital for PS4, digital-only for Vita).

