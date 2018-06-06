Dark Souls: Remastered Remains at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Dark Souls: Remastered (PS4) has remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its second week with sales of 19,870 units, according to Media Create for the week ending May 27.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 11,696 units, while the Switch version debuted in 17th with sales of 4,271 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 40,587 units. The PS4 sold 18,171 units, the 3DS sold 6,818 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,393 units and Xbox One sold 135 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software, 05/24/18) – 19,870 (91,608) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 16,932 (56,480) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 14,317 (2,350,839) [PS4] BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Limited Edition Included) (Arc System Works, 05/31/18) – 11,696 (New) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 11,534 (154,571) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,656 (1,562,148) [PSV] Full Metal Panic! Fight! Who Dares Wins (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 05/31/18) – 10,520 (New) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 8,655 (517,963) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,722 (1,004,689) [PS4] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (Limited Edition Included) (NIS, 05/31/18) – 6,487 (New) [NSW] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (Limited Edition Included) (NIS, 05/31/18) – 6,412 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 6,271 (180,391) [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami, 04/26/18) – 5,140 (201,702) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 4,964 (1,735,133) [PSV] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (Limited Edition Included) (NIS, 05/31/18) – 4,519 (New) [PS4] Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus (Limited Edition Included) (Compile Heaert, 05/31/18) – 4,367 (New) [NSW] BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Limited Edition Included) (Arc System Works, 05/31/18) – 4,271 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,438 (1,641,634) [NSW] Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (Oizumi Amuzio, 05/31/18) – 3,303 (New) [NSW] The Snack World: Trejarers Gold (Level-5, 04/12/18) – 2,946 (88,623)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

