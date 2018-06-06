Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Tops 100,000 Downloads - News

Inti Creates announced Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon has surpassed 100,000 downloads.

The Nintendo Switch version accounts for 56 percent of the sales, followed by the Steam version with 19 percent and the PlayStation 4 version with 17 percent.

The game has sold best in North America with 64 percent of the sales.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon has surpassed 100,000 downloads! To celebrate this first milestone, Curse of the Moon lead artist Yuji Natsume whipped up this gorgeous illustration of Bloodstained series heroine Miriam to celebrate! Thank you all for your kindness & support! <3 pic.twitter.com/d5VhqwvCGL — Inti Creates ðŸ”œ E3 (@IntiCreatesEN) June 6, 2018

For those of you who love some good ol' fashioned data, here's a breakdown of how the game has done so far by platform and region! pic.twitter.com/Q0qVQ7Hja8 — Inti Creates ðŸ”œ E3 (@IntiCreatesEN) June 6, 2018

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon launched on May 24 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, 3DS outside of Europe, and Windows PC, May 31 for the 3DS version in Europe, and today for the Xbox One.

