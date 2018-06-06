Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Tops 100,000 Downloads

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Tops 100,000 Downloads - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago

Inti Creates announced Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon has surpassed 100,000 downloads. 

The Nintendo Switch version accounts for 56 percent of the sales, followed by the Steam version with 19 percent and the PlayStation 4 version with 17 percent.

The game has sold best in North America with 64 percent of the sales.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon launched on May 24 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, 3DS outside of Europe, and Windows PC, May 31 for the 3DS version in Europe, and today for the Xbox One.

6 Comments

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

Here's to more sales. Fun little game!

  • +2
CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (6 hours ago)

Switch version is the best selling one! :D

  • +2
GoOnKid
GoOnKid (2 hours ago)

56.000 on Switch in just these few days is a great number.

  • +1
routsounmanman
routsounmanman (3 hours ago)

Although I prefer Metroidvania style games, I bought this, and it's a ton of fun. Suck it, Konami!

  • +1
MrWayne
MrWayne (5 minutes ago)

Is this not a Metroidvania? I thought Bloodstained is a spiritual successor to castlevania.

  • 0
Kyuu
Kyuu (3 hours ago)

Switch gamers showing great taste. I'll download it on PS4 but not sure if it would look good or feel right on a large display.

  • +1
Paatar
Paatar (22 minutes ago)

I haven't bought a 2D game in years (last one being Tropical Freeze when they announced the selects line of it) and I really enjoyed this one. Glad I bought it and now I'm looking forward to Ritual of the Night

  • 0