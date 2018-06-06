The Spectrum Retreat Launches This Summer - News

Publisher Ripstone Games announced first-person puzzler The Spectrum Retreat will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC this summer.

View a gameplay video of the game featuring the developer:





Here is an overview of the game:

The Spectrum Retreat takes place in the near future at The Penrose hotel, a peaceful yet unsettling refuge from the outside world. As a valued guest, your existence is embedded into the corridors and guest rooms of The Penrose. Through exploration of the striking art-deco hotel you will begin to uncover the mysteries of both The Penrose and the uncertainties surrounding your current stay. Your desire to unearth the truth is obstructed by an array of color-coded first-person puzzles, mind-bending physics challenges and the growing fear of exposing your true intentions.



