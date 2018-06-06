Tales of Vesperia 10th Anniversary Remaster Website Found - News

A website has been discovered by Gematsu for a possible Tales of Vesperia remaster, which is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the game.

Gematsu has heard from several souces that Bandai Namco will aonnounce a Tales of Vesperia remaster at E3 2018.





Tales of Vesperia first launched for the Xbox 360 in August 2008 and for the PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2009.



