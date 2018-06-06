Clannad Coming to US for PS4 as Digital Only Title

Clannad Coming to US for PS4 as Digital Only Title - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 284 Views

Prototype announced the PlayStation 4 version of Clannad will release in the US as a digital only title in late June. 

The company is preparing to also release the game in other regions, such as Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.