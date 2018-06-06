Clannad Coming to US for PS4 as Digital Only Title - News

posted 7 hours ago

Prototype announced the PlayStation 4 version of Clannad will release in the US as a digital only title in late June.

CLANNAD for PS4 will be coming to the US PlayStation Store!

Physical release will be limited to Japan only.

The in-game text is available in both English and Japanese. Language can be switched at any time during gameplay.https://t.co/EBESgYWqlS pic.twitter.com/ehQi520Ej0 — æ ªå¼ä¼šç¤¾ãƒ—ãƒ­ãƒˆã‚¿ã‚¤ãƒ— (@PROTOTYPE_info) June 6, 2018

This is a reply to your query.

The start of the online distribution at the US PlayStation Store is scheduled in late June.

The distribution in other areas like the European PlayStation Store is still in preparation and will be informed as soon as a decision is made. — æ ªå¼ä¼šç¤¾ãƒ—ãƒ­ãƒˆã‚¿ã‚¤ãƒ— (@PROTOTYPE_info) June 6, 2018

The company is preparing to also release the game in other regions, such as Europe.

