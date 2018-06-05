12 Games Coming to PlayStation Now in June - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced 12 games will be coming to PlayStation Now this month. The list of games includes Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition and WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship.





Here is the list of games available on the service on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC now:

Adam’s Venture: Origins

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Firefighters: The Simulation

Kinetica

Okage: Shadow King

Seasons After Fall

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo

Table Top Racing

Wild Arms 3

Here are the 10 most popular games on the service in May:

Red Dead Redemption

God of War 1 (Original)

God of War 3 Remastered

Mortal Kombat

Fallout: New Vegas

WWE 2K16

The Last of Us

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

NBA 2K16

Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion

