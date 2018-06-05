12 Games Coming to PlayStation Now in June - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 472 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced 12 games will be coming to PlayStation Now this month. The list of games includes Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition and WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship.
Here is the list of games available on the service on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC now:
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Firefighters: The Simulation
- Kinetica
- Okage: Shadow King
- Seasons After Fall
- Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
- Table Top Racing
- Wild Arms 3
Here are the 10 most popular games on the service in May:
- Red Dead Redemption
- God of War 1 (Original)
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Mortal Kombat
- Fallout: New Vegas
- WWE 2K16
- The Last of Us
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- NBA 2K16
- Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion

