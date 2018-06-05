Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Box Art Reveals New Level 'Future Tense' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 885 Views
The Brazilian retailer Saraiva has revealed the box art of the upcoming Xbox One version of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. The box art reveals the game will include two bonus levels.
The Stormy Ascent bonus level was included with the PlayStation 4 version of the game. The second bonus level, Future Tense, is complete new.
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 29.
Thanks ResetEra.
They better release that new stage for the PS4 as DLC. :(
Free DLC...
This is why I don't care for remakes. When I play old games from my youth, I want to play them as they were WHEN I was young. Same music, same graphics, same everything. If it's in HD with a new soundtrack, altered physics, different save methods etc... it's not the same game I played and thus, nostalgia-void.
Amazing, it's almost like you could turn on your PS1 and play the originals instead of trying to bother everyone else.
Going on that premise, none of us should ever go online and say another word again. After all, we might "bother" people and, according to you, that just isn't cool.
- -4
Crash Bandicoot was my childhood, and I played them again,band again and again, and still own them on ps1. The trilogy is one of the most faithful remakes you could get and whatever small changes there was were an improvement. The nsane trilogy is an absolute triumph
I don't think its a big deal. Iv played and finished the old trilogy and to be honest, i don't ever see myself going back to the Orginal games.. this Remaster is.. tempting me
