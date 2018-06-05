Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Box Art Reveals New Level 'Future Tense' - News

The Brazilian retailer Saraiva has revealed the box art of the upcoming Xbox One version of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. The box art reveals the game will include two bonus levels.

The Stormy Ascent bonus level was included with the PlayStation 4 version of the game. The second bonus level, Future Tense, is complete new.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 29.

