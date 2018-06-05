Wild Mage: Phantom Twilight Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Developer Luna Orion announced the open-world action adventure, RPG Wild Mage: Phantom Twilight, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Wild Mage: Phantom Twilight is an open-world action / adventure RPG featuring airships, floating islands, dungeons, and dynamically destructible enemies and environment.

Story:

The story is set in the beautiful yet dangerous world of Etherion, which is made up of thousands of islands floating above a dense Miasma. Rising at night and burning off during the day, the Miasma spawns terrible creatures and is a constant menace to the people of Etherion. The only safe areas are located at the top of the islands. Recently the magic keeping the islands afloat has begun to wear off…

As a Wild Mage, you act as the right hand of the Tower of Heaven, Extracting adventures, Escorting Ships, Delivering goods, Reclaiming lost islands.

The airship is the main form of transportation on Etherion. These vehicles play a vital roll in all aspects of life on the Isles.

Gameplay:

The environment in this game is completely destructible. Monsters can be sliced into pieces (think FruitNinjia). Fire propagates dynamically. Terrains and structures can be altered and destroyed (think MineCraft).

Perhaps the most important feature of the game is the removal of dps and traditional leveling. Instead, players have to venture into the world in order to acquire power and magic spells from monsters and lore books. And their increase in power is not represented in terms numbers but in physical effects. Let’s use a fireball as an example, instead of a higher leveled player having higher dps, a more experienced Wild Mage would be able to generate fireballs of larger size and further reach. It, in a sense, removes a lot of the predictability out of character advancement and enhances the sense of adventure. You can’t grind and watch the numbers grow. You need to explore and interact with the world in order to acquire new skills, spells and power!

Key Features:

Voxel-based, dynamically destructible floating islands

Dynamic slicing of any monster

Physics based spell casting

Airships for transportation, combat, housing, and crafting

Staples like dynamic fire propagation and destructible mesh

No traditional “levels”. Spells and abilities are gained by taking them from monsters. Each monster in the game will have at least one skill for you to learn. Spells and can also be obtained through lore

