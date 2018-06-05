Voez Switch Physical Release Launches July 24 in North America - News

Publishers PM Studios and Acttil announced the physical edition of the Nintendo Switch version of Voez will launch at retailers on July 24 for $39.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Voez is a highly stylized rhythm game developed by Rayark Games and features 3 difficulty levels — Easy, Hard, and Special. In each level, there is a black horizontal line at the bottom of the screen, and notes will fall down from the top of the screen on different note lines. These lines can move horizontally depending on the individual song and difficulty level. The player must either tap, hold, slide, or swipe the note depending on which type of note it is. The game also features a lovingly animated storyline, which unfolds through the Diary feature. As the player completes different requirements, new entries will be unlocked, revealing new story content, locations, and more!

Key Features:

Keep a Record! – Unlocking new entries in the Diary will reveal new story beats, locations, and artwork! Complete each requirement to fill out that Diary!

– Unlocking new entries in the Diary will reveal new story beats, locations, and artwork! Complete each requirement to fill out that Diary! Master Each Level! – Three difficulty levels — Easy, Hard and Special — will satisfy music game lovers of all skill levels!

– Three difficulty levels — Easy, Hard and Special — will satisfy music game lovers of all skill levels! Gorgeous Animation! – Voez is not only music to your ears, but also a feast for your eyes! Enjoy its amazing animation and artwork in full HD!

– Voez is not only music to your ears, but also a feast for your eyes! Enjoy its amazing animation and artwork in full HD! Which Song? – With over 100 songs to choose from, the massive music selection will keep you coming back for more!

