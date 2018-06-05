Destiny 2 Forsaken Expansion Launches September 4 - News

Activision and Bungie have announced the next expansion for Destiny 2 - Forsaken - will launch on September 4 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Destiny 2: Forsaken will be available as a standalone purchase for $39.99, which requires Destiny 2 and expansions I and II. A Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $79.99 and a Forsaken + Annual Pass Bundle for $69.99.

Here is an overview of the expansion:

Following years of strife, what remains of the Reef has fallen to lawlessness. You and Cayde-6 are sent to personally investigate the recent unrest. Upon arrival, you soon discover the most-wanted criminals in the Prison of Elders have organized an escape. Beyond the Vanguard’s authority, you’ll pursue these fugitives deep into the Reef. Explore new regions, awaken new powers, earn powerful weapons, and uncover long lost Awoken secrets. The hunt is on.

Key Features:

Hunt down the eight Barons and their crew

Two new destinations: The Tangled Shore and The Dreaming City

A brand-new raid

Introducing Gambit, a four-versus-four competitive player-versus-enemy mode

Wield new powers with nine additional supers

Collect new exotic weapons, armor, and gear

All-new weapon archetype, Legendary Bow

New story missions, adventures, destination activities, and more

