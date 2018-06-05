Square Enix Plans to Release More Games on Switch - News

Square Enix is developing several games for the Nintendo Switch, according Octopath Traveler producer Tomoya Asano speaking with GameInformer.

"Square Enix has decided that it wants to focus on original titles for the Switch," Asano said. "If Octopath Traveler does well and this is something that appeals to fans, we want to focus on Switch. Please pick up the Switch if you want to play games like Octopath Traveler."





"There are several other titles that we’re currently working on for Switch," he added when asked about other Switch titles from Square Enix. "If you could just wait a bit longer, we’ll work with Nintendo and announce them in the future."

Octopath Traveler will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.

