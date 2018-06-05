Square Enix Plans to Release More Games on Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 531 Views
Square Enix is developing several games for the Nintendo Switch, according Octopath Traveler producer Tomoya Asano speaking with GameInformer.
"Square Enix has decided that it wants to focus on original titles for the Switch," Asano said. "If Octopath Traveler does well and this is something that appeals to fans, we want to focus on Switch. Please pick up the Switch if you want to play games like Octopath Traveler."
"There are several other titles that we’re currently working on for Switch," he added when asked about other Switch titles from Square Enix. "If you could just wait a bit longer, we’ll work with Nintendo and announce them in the future."
Octopath Traveler will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.
I am buying it day one, they have my support.
Definitely curious to see how Octopath will do. It's the first third-party exclusive for the Switch that doesn't have Mario in it that has a chance to sell really well.
I'm still waiting for the announcement of the "super secret project" developed by the director of Chrono Trigger on Switch that was teased last year
Wait, I don't recall hearing that, do you have a link or a site where you saw this?
@Ljink96 there ya go http://www.nintendolife.com/news/2017/04/square_enix_veteran_and_chrono_trigger_director_teases_nintendo_switch_project
God bless. Just keep it AA, Square Enix. Games like Octopath Traveler don't cost THAT much to develop and WILL sell on the Switch, hands down.
OT will do well for sure, there is a hype to it since day one and i'm sure it will get well receive so people will jump on it once it's out.
I WILL ROAST AND EAT SQUARE ENIX IN THE ASHES OF THEIR DEVELOPMENT STUDIOS! VIKING POWER!!!!!
Will we hear about them on E3?WILL WE? HYPE INTENSIFIES
What if we don't want to play euphemistically games like octopath traveller but AAA games?
Speak for yourself. Would pick up OT over any modern Final Fantasy.
