Cyberpunk 2077 Trademarked Ahead of E3 2018 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

CD Projekt RED has filed a trademark for Cyberpunk 2077 just in time for E3 2018, which runs from June 12 to 14.

The most recent tweet from the official Twitter for Cyberpunk 2077 was in January 2018.

*beep* — Cyberpunk Game (@CyberpunkGame) January 10, 2018

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

