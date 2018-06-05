PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch USA Lifetime Sales – April 2018 - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch USA’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in the US in April 2018 shows how close the race between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One continues to be.

The PlayStation 4 surpassed the 24 million mark. The PlayStation 4 has sold 24.23 million units lifetime in the US, the Xbox One 21.21 million units, and the Switch 5.89 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms. The PlayStation 4 has a 47 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 41 percent, and the Switch 12 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 24,228,770

Xbox One Total Sales: 21,212,590

Switch Total Sales: 5,888,114

The PlayStation 4 outsold the Switch in April by 155,406 units for the month and the Xbox One by 191,235 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 35,829 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are up, while the Switch is down. The PlayStation 4 is up 118,618 units and the Xbox One is up 21,534 units. The Switch is down 109,289 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 52 percent. The Switch accounted for 27 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 21 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 326,755

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 135,520

Switch Monthly Sales: 171,349



