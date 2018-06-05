Tease Shows Platformer Freedom Planet Running on Switch - News

Developer Galaxy Trail has posted a picture of the platformer Freedom Planet running on the Nintendo Switch.

Guys, we know it's been a while but I have to ask... are we doing it right yet? pic.twitter.com/YxbEfEVPNf — GalaxyTrail ðŸŒ€ (@galaxytrail) June 5, 2018

Freedom Planet is available now for the PlayStation 4, Wii U and Windows PC.

