Warframe Next Chapter The Sacrifice Gets Trailer - News

posted 4 hours ago

Digital Extremes has released a trailer for the next chapter for Warframe, which is titled The Sacrifice.

View it below:





The Sacrifice will launch on Windows PC in June and "soon" on consoles.

