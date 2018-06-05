Team17 Reveals E3 Lineup - News

/ 392 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Team17 has revealed its E3 2018 lineup of games that will be showcased from June 12 to 14. The publisher will be bringing four games to the convention.

Here is the complete lineup:

Genesis: Alpha One (PS4, XBO, PC)

World first console hands-on. Developed by Radiation Blue, Genesis: Alpha One combines a mix of genres including rogue-lite, FPS and ship-building. You explore a randomly generated universe, farming resources, dealing with alien infestations and cloning new crew members. It will be releasing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in 2018.

Mugsters (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)

Developed by Reinkout Games, Mugsters is an action-packed, fast-paced chaotic puzzler where you must outrun, out-manoeuvre and outsmart your enemies by experimenting with different sandbox levels, vehicles, environmental traps and explosives. It will be releasing on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch in 2018.

My Time at Portia (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)

Developed by Pathea Games, My Time at Portia is an engrossing 3D sandbox RPG set in a beautiful post-apocalyptic world inspired by Animal Crossing, Harvest Moon, and Dark Cloud 2. Cut down trees, forage for herbs, mine in the ruins and even grow your own garden as you work to restore your workshop. It is currently in Steam Early Access with a full release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC due in 2018.

Planet Alpha (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)

Developed by Planet Alpha ApS, Planet Alpha is an atmospheric side-scrolling platform adventure game. Combining fast platforming, creative puzzles, stealth mechanics and a unique art style to create an unforgettable experience. It will be releasing on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles